Bank robbery suspect captured before he tries to jump in Delaware River

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police captured a robbery suspect on Wednesday just before he reached the banks of the Delaware River.Chopper 6 was on the scene for the dramatic capture under the Betsy Ross Bridge in Bridesburg.Bill Boerner saw it all."He was getting ready to try and swim, but he was too out of breath when they caught him, so he couldn't run anymore," he said.The exodus started some 40 miles north in East Windsor, New Jersey where authorities say he handed a note to a teller at the Berkshire Bank demanding money.He made off with a bag of dough but not before someone managed to get a good look at the getaway car--a tip that put officers on his trail.The tip would lead them to the 4300 block of Delaware Avenue in Bridesburg where the suspect somehow managed to crash his car. He then ran into the grounds of the Recleim Factory next to the Betsy Ross Bridge where Bill Boerner saw him running towards a fence at the Delaware River."I just kinda backed into the building because I really didn't know what was going on. I just knew he didn't belong here," said Boerner. "There's a fence that separates our yard from the bridge and he tried to jump over that but he couldn't get over the barbed wire."He says police would soon arrive as he saw the suspect throw a white bag near the fence.There were no injuries.The suspect has not yet been identified. We are told he will be charged in New Jersey with bank robbery and other related offenses.