WATCH LIVE: Rescuers work to save beached dolphins in Sea Isle City, New Jersey

LIVE: Chopper 6 over scene as rescuers work to save beached dolphins in Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Rescuers are working to save a pod of dolphins that are beached in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

Police and first responders are on location at 52nd Street.

They are watering down the group of dolphins that have washed ashore.

Six dolphins could be seen on the beach. All of them appear to be alive.

Rescuers on the scene are awaiting the Marine Mammal Stranding Center and are watering down the animals in the meantime.

The dolphins were found along the beach sometime before 11 a.m.

