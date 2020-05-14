Coronavirus

Some NJ beaches announce full access this weekend; could more follow?

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- As some shore communities announce they will reopen with full access on Saturday, Governor Phil Murphy could soon reveal his plans on reopening all beaches by Memorial Day.

Murphy says that reopening state parks informed his decision on how to approach reopening the Jersey shore.

While there is only one state beach, the cities that run the other beaches have been waiting on the governor's guidance and following his lead.

In a statement Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio said he would join Murphy at Thursday's press conference "for additional announcements regarding shore communities."



But don't expect business as usual at the Jersey shore this summer. Social distancing will still be mandated.

"We can't flip a switch and open everything up at once," Murphy said. "Taking incremental steps, you get to analyze what the impact is, you get to want to, iterative bases in real time see how that looks. So we're learning. For instance, from parks how we can apply what we're learning from there to beaches. So God willing, we'll be in a good place by the time Memorial Day weekend comes around."

While Murphy announced the reopening of some non-essential businesses, the legislature is expected to decide on a bill that would allow for take cocktails and delivery of alcoholic beverages.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseysea isle citymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthbeachessummernew jerseyjersey shorenew jersey newsmemorial day
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
College cheerleader battles COVID-19 symptoms for nearly 60 days
Virus whistleblower tells lawmakers US lacks vaccine plan
Mistake gives woman only $15 in stimulus money
The dos and don'ts of buying and wearing a face mask
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly's Class of 2020 to get virtual graduation
Droplets can last in air for more than 8 minutes: Study
CVS opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites around Philly area
Suspected DUI crash leaves 1 dead, pregnant woman hurt
Trump to visit Lehigh Valley with focus on COVID-19 testing stockpile
Virus whistleblower tells lawmakers US lacks vaccine plan
Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son dies
Show More
Some Pa. counties continue on path to defy orders
AccuWeather: Warmer This Afternoon, Very Warm On Friday
Warning on fake stimulus checks, phishing scams
Nearly 3M more Americans sought unemployment aid last week
Bill to allow cocktails to-go passes Pa. Senate
More TOP STORIES News