New Jersey residents can get free beer after first vaccine shot this month

By
NJ residents can get free beer after first vaccine shot

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The State of New Jersey has teamed up with the local breweries to encourage eligible residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Governor Phil Murphy says through the new "Shot and a Beer" program, New Jerseyans who get vaccinated in May can receive a free beer at participating breweries if they show proof.

"Any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose in the month of May and takes their vaccination card to one of the following participating breweries as proof of vaccination will receive a free beer, courtesy of the participating brewery," said Murphy.

This program will end on May 31.

Roughly 7,135,235 total vaccine doses have been administered as of 8:00 a.m. Monday.

Some New Jersey restrictions to be lifted, capacity limits to be increased: Gov. Murphy
New Jersey will lift many COVID-19 capacity limits at retail stores, restaurants, gyms and other businesses - and will remove a hard cap on outdoor gatherings - beginning May 19.



The following breweries were added to the program on May 4:


13th Child Brewery in Williamstown

Alementary Brewing in Hackensack

Angry Erik Brewing in Newton

Battle River Brewing in Toms River

Bradley Brew Project in Bradley Beach

Bolero Snort Brewing Company in Carlstadt

Brix City Brewing Company in Little Ferry

Carton Brewing Company in Atlantic Highlands

Chimney Rustic Ales in Hammonton

Czig Meister Brewingin Hackettstown

Death of the Fox Brewing Company in Clarksboro

Departed Soles Brewing Company in Jersey City

Double Nickel Brewing Company in Pennsauken

Dr. Brewlittle's Beer Company in Maple Shade

Eclipse Brewingin Merchantsville

Eight & Sand Beer Company in Woodbury

Flounder Brewing Company in Hillsborough

Flying Fish Brewing Company in Somerdale

Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Company in Cherry Hill

Four City Brewing Companyin Orange

Gaslight Brewery and Restaurant in South Orange

Hackensack Brewing Company in Hackensack

Kane Brewing Company in Ocean Township

Little Dog Brewing Company in Neptune

Magnify Brewing Company in Fairfield, Essex County

Man Skirt Brewing in Hackettstown

Montclair Brewery in Montclair

Neck of the Woods Brewing Company in Pitman

New Jersey Beer Company in North Bergen

River Horse Brewing Company in Ewing

Tuckahoe Brewing Company in Egg Harbor Township

Untied Brewing Company in New Providence

Westville Brewery in Westville

Zed's Beer in Marlton

On Monday, Murphy also announced that he will be lifting many COVID-19 capacity limits at retail stores, restaurants, gyms and other
businesses - and will remove a hard cap on outdoor gatherings - beginning May 19.

