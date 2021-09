President Biden approves disaster declaration for New Jersey in wake of Ida

EMBED >More News Videos Some homes were utterly destroyed, some were badly damaged, while others were barely touched by a tornado that hit Mullica Hill, New Jersey

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) -- President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for New Jersey in the wake of Ida.It makes federal funding available to impacted residents of Gloucester, Hunterdon, Bergen, Middlesex, Passaic, and Somerset counties.An EF-3 tornado was responsible for the damage in parts of Mullica Hill, Gloucester County and nearby Wenonah.President Biden is scheduled to visit north Jersey on Tuesday to see Ida's devastation firsthand.The declaration makes federal funding available for recovery efforts in several New Jersey counties.