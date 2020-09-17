Politics

Governor Murphy to announce millionaire's tax for wealthy New Jersey residents

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- New Jersey has agreed to raise taxes on high-income earners which could bring in $390 million.

Reports say the plan involves a tax rate increase of 1.78% for people who earn between $1 and $5 million.

In exchange, households with income below $150,000 and with at least one child would receive a $500 rebate.

It's unclear how soon that check would come.

Governor Murphy is expected to release details on the tax later Thursday morning.

Last month the state approved an October 1st of 9.3 cents per gallon.
