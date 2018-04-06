NJ officer charged with simple assault of 13-year-old girl

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ officer charged with simple assault of 13-year-old girl. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 6, 2018. (WPVI)

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A Gloucester Township police officer is facing a simple assault charge as a result of this newly-released body cam video.

It shows 27-year-old Officer John Flinn of Williamstown handcuffing a 13-year-old girl while responding to a report of a disturbance on March 8.

In the video, you hear the officer say, "Stop resisting." And the girl said, "I'm not."

Authorities say the girl was not resisting, and Flinn had no reason to strike her twice in the face, causing her to cry out in pain.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Gloucester Township Police Chief Harry Earle suspended Flinn and notified the Camden County Prosecutor's Office of his alleged misconduct.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsteenassaultpolice
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News