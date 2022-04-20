sexual assault

New Jersey woman groped by intruder who got naked, attacked her in shower

Police said the male suspect entered the shower naked and grabbed her from behind.
HILLSBOROUGH, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman in New Jersey was sexually assaulted while in the shower by a man who broke into her home, took off his clothes, got into the shower with her, then groped her.

Now, police are hoping a sketch of the suspect will lead to an arrest.

Officers were called to a home on Andria Avenue in Hillsborough around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a sexual offense.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were met by a woman who said she had been groped in the shower.

The victim was able to fight back, and the suspect ran out of the bathroom and fled the home, possibly through a screen door.

The woman was not injured.



The suspect is described as being approximately 18 to 24 years old with a thin build, short dark colored hair, and no facial or body hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Somerset County Crime Stoppers' Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

All anonymous STOP it reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.
