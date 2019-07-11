Vineland ice cream shop owner convicted of secretly recording underage employees changing uniforms

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) -- A New Jersey business owner will face jail time for secretly recording several of his underage employees inside of a changing room.

A Cumberland County jury convicted 67-year-old Larry Bostic of the charges on Tuesday.

Back in 2017, the owner of Cool Breeze Ice Cream in Vineland watched as the employees changed out of their skirt uniforms to go home.

Authorities said Bostic made female employees wear a uniform skirt to work and told them they were not allowed to take the uniforms home, so the victims had to change at the business.

Bostic faces 5 to 10 years in prison at his sentencing.
