National Weather Service investigating whether tornado hit Camden County, New Jersey

The NWS is asking residents to contact them with any reports of wind damage.
GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service says it is investigating whether strong storms early Thursday morning spawned a tornado.

The storm hit around 5 a.m. The NWS said it is looking for reports of any wind damage.



Chopper 6 was over Erial Road and Deer Park Circle in Gloucester Twp. on Thursday morning.

It wasn't immediately known whether it was one of the areas being investigated. However, toppled trees and fallen branches could be seen scattered throughout the community.

Rescuers were on the scene going house to house to check for anyone who was hurt.



So far, no injuries have been reported.

Gloucester Twp. Police and Atlantic City Electric were also on the scene.
