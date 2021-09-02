tornado

5 tornadoes confirmed so far across southeastern Pa. and southern NJ after Ida remnants strike

The tornadoes hit several regions in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and left major damage behind.
Video captures tornado forming near Burlington-Bristol bridge

MULLICA HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Investigators from the National Weather Service say five tornadoes have been confirmed in the Philadelphia region after the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck on Wednesday.

The tornadoes hit several communities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

MULLICA HILL, NJ TORNADO



A tornado demolished several homes in Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

Video from the Action Cam and Chopper 6 showed some homes utterly destroyed, while others had walls torn off on Josephine Lane.

Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

The NWS said more details about this tornado will be released soon.

Chopper 6 was over Mullica Hill, New Jersey on Thursday morning after a tornado hit the area during severe storms on Wednesday.



FT. WASHINGTON/HORSHAM, PA TORNADO



Investigators from the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado cut a path of destruction in Montgomery County during severe weather on Wednesday.

A storm damage survey team confirmed an EF-2 tornado from the Fort Washington area of Upper Dublin Township to Horsham, Pa.

The estimated peak winds were 130 mph.

TaRhonda Thomas reports from near Route 309 in Fort Washington, Montgomery County where power lines fell across the highway, bending a fence on either side of the roadway.



EDGEWATER PARK, NJ to BRISTOL, PA TORNADO



The National Weather Service says a tornado crossed state lines during Wednesday's storm.

A twister that started in Edgewater Park, New Jersey crossed into Bristol, Pennsylvania.

The tornado was categorized as an EF-1 with estimated peak winds up to 90 mph.

BUCKINGHAM TWP. TORNADO



Storm damage survey team has confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Buckingham Township, Bucks County.

It had estimated peak winds up to 100 mph.

The NWS said more details about this tornado will be released soon.

OXFORD, PA TORNADO



The National Weather Service says a tornado was confirmed in Oxford, Chester County.

The NWS said more details about this tornado will be released soon.
