5 tornadoes confirmed so far across southeastern Pa. and southern NJ after Ida remnants strike

The tornadoes hit several communities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
MULLICA HILL, NJ TORNADO
A tornado demolished several homes in Mullica Hill, New Jersey.
Video from the Action Cam and Chopper 6 showed some homes utterly destroyed, while others had walls torn off on Josephine Lane.
Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.
The NWS said more details about this tornado will be released soon.
FT. WASHINGTON/HORSHAM, PA TORNADO
Investigators from the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado cut a path of destruction in Montgomery County during severe weather on Wednesday.
A storm damage survey team confirmed an EF-2 tornado from the Fort Washington area of Upper Dublin Township to Horsham, Pa.
The estimated peak winds were 130 mph.
EDGEWATER PARK, NJ to BRISTOL, PA TORNADO
The National Weather Service says a tornado crossed state lines during Wednesday's storm.
A twister that started in Edgewater Park, New Jersey crossed into Bristol, Pennsylvania.
The tornado was categorized as an EF-1 with estimated peak winds up to 90 mph.
BUCKINGHAM TWP. TORNADO
Storm damage survey team has confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Buckingham Township, Bucks County.
It had estimated peak winds up to 100 mph.
The NWS said more details about this tornado will be released soon.
OXFORD, PA TORNADO
The National Weather Service says a tornado was confirmed in Oxford, Chester County.
The NWS said more details about this tornado will be released soon.