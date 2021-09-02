tornado

Multiple homes destroyed after tornado hits Mullica Hill, NJ

Gloucester County Emergency Management says, "It is likely that multiple tornadoes have touched down within our communities."
MULLICA HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in Gloucester County, New Jersey are reporting devastating storm damage after a tornado swept through the region on Wednesday.

Video captures multiple homes destroyed in the Mullica Hill section of the county.

One homeowner lost the back half of his home due to a tornado. Right across the street, a mangled pile of debris was all that was left of another residence.

"Just spoke with Harrison Township Mayor Lou Manzo about the devastating tornado that ripped through the Mullica Hill community and surrounding area tonight. We're closely monitoring the situation and will do whatever is needed to support the response & recovery in the days ahead," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in a tweet.

It's still unclear how many homes sustained damage from the storm.

"Emergency calls are being prioritized based upon severity, so please be patient with our emergency personnel and utility companies," Gloucester County officials say.

Multiple other videos of the tornado were spotted in Sewell, NJ. Logan Wilson could be heard telling his family to "go in the basement" as the tornado whipped past his home.

No injuries have been reported in South Jersey at this time.

