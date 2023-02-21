Trees down, buildings damaged after tornado warning in Mercer County, New Jersey

Chopper 6 live over storm damage in NJ after earlier tornado warning

WEST WINDSOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Significant damage could be seen in part of Mercer County, New Jersey after a tornado warning was issued on Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 6 was over Village Road and Quaker Bridge Road in West Windsor Twp.

Multiple large trees were on the ground. Some were uprooted, while others were snapped.

One building, that appeared to be some kind of business, had damage to the roof.

Meanwhile, parts of an apartment building were blown off nearby.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured.

