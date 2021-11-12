2 in custody after police chase on NJ Turnpike ends in Burlington County

CRANBURY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people are in custody after a police chase on the New Jersey Turnpike ended in Burlington County on Friday evening.Officers began chasing the white Chrysler minivan in Cranbury, Middlesex County.Chopper footage showed about one dozen police cars in pursuit with lights flashing.Shortly before 6 p.m. police used their vehicles to box in the minivan and bring it to a stop near exit 6 in Florence Township.Troopers approached the minivan with their guns drawn and pointed at the vehicle.The names of the two people taken into custody have not been released.It's not yet known why police were chasing the vehicle.