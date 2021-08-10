Mayor leads parade through Camden, New Jersey to promote COVID-19 vaccine

The mayor was joined by health experts, representatives from the Camden County Fire Department and the Camden High School cheerleading squad.
They started their parade at the Branches at Centerville apartment complex.
"I don't have all the answers and I don't know all the questions, but what I do know is how to push forward and fight," Carstarphen said. "And that's what we'll keep doing ."
Camden says 59 percent of residents 18 and older have received at least their first dose. That's a five percent jump in the last four weeks
Action News was there last week as Mayor Carstarphen marched through the streets with a bullhorn encouraging residents to get vaccinated.
