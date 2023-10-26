No Name Pops to make re-branded debut at Verizon Hall on Saturday with Motown-themed show

This Saturday, The No Name Pops will make their official re-branded debut at the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Verizon Hall with 'Let’s Groove Tonight: Motown and The Philly Sound!'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This Saturday, The No Name Pops will make their official, re-branded, debut at the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Verizon Hall.

The show is called "Let's Groove Tonight: Motown and The Philly Sound!"

"They're starting fresh, and starting with a bang," says Herb Smith, who is conducting the show. "We are playing all the names like Little Anthony, Gladys Knight and The Stylistics. I'm excited."

Smith says you are going to want to dance - and you should!

"I'm going to say something about that at the beginning of the concert," Smith says. "Like, this is a concert but go for it. Have fun, dance, take off your shoes and jump around."

Smith is a veteran trumpet player and this is his debut conducting in Philadelphia. He's performed with Lou Rawls, Gladys Knight, The Temptations, and The O'Jays.

"I'll also be playing a little something at the concert," he says. "I'll be playing a solo or two."

The musicians of the No Name Pops are mostly former members of The Philly POPS

After a legal battle with the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Center, members formed a new non-profit and changed their name.

This show marks their debut at Verizon Hall as a new organization.

"Let's Groove Tonight: Motown and The Philly Sound!" will also feature three singers.

There are two shows on Saturday, October 28 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Action News anchor Jim Gardner will host both concerts.

