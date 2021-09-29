Web chat: Protecting our Children: Tips to Navigate Pregnancy and Back-to-School in the Pandemic

Samantha DeLuca, D.O.,
Samantha DeLuca, D.O. is an obstetrician at Inspira Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology Mullica Hill and West Deptford. Dr. DeLuca earned her medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her residency at Christiana Care Health System in Newark Delaware. She is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology.
Dr. DeLuca has multiple recognitions in SJ Magazine as a "Top Doc" . Also, in 2011, 2013 Dr. DeLuca received Compassionate Doctor Recognition. She has a special interest in menopausal medicine, infertility and medical and surgical intervention for endometriosis. She is currently accepting new patients.
Haytham Hamwi, M.D., Pediatric Hospitalist
Haytham Hamwi, M.D. is a Nemours Children's Health pediatrician and pediatric hospitalist at Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill. He earned his medical degree from the University of Aleppo and completed his residency in Pediatrics at Al Kindi University Hospital, 2005.
He has a special interest in childhood asthma and neonatal withdrawal syndrome.
