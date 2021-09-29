Health & Fitness

Web chat: Protecting our Children: Tips to Navigate Pregnancy and Back-to-School in the Pandemic

Children have returned to school, and we continue to try to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Inspira Health's experts provide safety tips for protecting your kids and explain how COVID-19 may impact those who are pregnant or are planning to become pregnant.

Samantha DeLuca, D.O.,

Samantha DeLuca, D.O. is an obstetrician at Inspira Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology Mullica Hill and West Deptford. Dr. DeLuca earned her medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her residency at Christiana Care Health System in Newark Delaware. She is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology.

Dr. DeLuca has multiple recognitions in SJ Magazine as a "Top Doc" . Also, in 2011, 2013 Dr. DeLuca received Compassionate Doctor Recognition. She has a special interest in menopausal medicine, infertility and medical and surgical intervention for endometriosis. She is currently accepting new patients.

Haytham Hamwi, M.D., Pediatric Hospitalist
Haytham Hamwi, M.D. is a Nemours Children's Health pediatrician and pediatric hospitalist at Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill. He earned his medical degree from the University of Aleppo and completed his residency in Pediatrics at Al Kindi University Hospital, 2005.

He has a special interest in childhood asthma and neonatal withdrawal syndrome.

Related articles and video:
The COVID-19 Vaccine: How it Affects Fertility, Pregnancy and Children
The Science Behind the Decision: COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines for Children 12-15

