Nebraska State Police arrest suspect in murder of Montco innocent bystander

Edwan Islas-Cruz, 23, of Norristown was taken into custody near Grand Island, Nebraska, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.
Islas-Cruz was being sought in the shooting death of innocent bystander 51-year-old Barry Fields on Sept. 18 in Norristown.
Police said Fields was sitting on the steps of his residence on the 600 block of Astor Street around 5:30 p.m. when a shootout erupted.
Fields was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.
Brandon Darden, 25, and Joshua Agudio Jr., 20, both of Norristown, were later arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
An arrest warrant was issued for Islas-Cruz.
The D.A.'s office said Islas-Cruz was arrested after being stopped for speeding on I-280 by a Nebraska State Police Trooper.
There were two other men and a young male in the 2005 Chrysler with Islas-Cruz, officials said.
According to the D.A., Islas-Cruz provided a false name to the trooper.
Investigators found three 9mm handguns in the vehicle as well as one pound of marijuana.
The D.A.'s office said one of the guns had an obliterated serial number, and two of the guns had extended magazines like those seen on surveillance video from the Astor Street homicide.
Officials said a dark-colored face mask was also found in the vehicle, which is similar to one worn by one of the shooters on Sept. 18.
All four males were arrested by the state trooper on drug and weapons charges.
Islas-Cruz is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania on charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder and person not to possess a firearm.
Officials said a fourth shooter is still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or call the Montgomery County Detectives' Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3638).