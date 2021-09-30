Montgomery County officials search for 2 additional shooters in Norristown homicide

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County officials announced the arrests of two suspects Thursday involved in a homicide in Norristown on Saturday, September 18.Brandon Darden, 25, and Joshua Agudio Jr., 20, both of Norristown, were charged with first-degree murder and other charges related to the shootout on the 600 block of Astor Street.Officials say 51-year-old Barry Fields was shot and killed around 5:30 p.m. on the steps of his residence. The 911 caller reported hearing close to 20 shots fired.Norristown police later found Fields dead at the scene in front of his residence.Investigators later revealed that the two suspects, who pulled up in a Toyota Camry and began firing shots at a group of males in the area, were identified as Brandon Darden and Joshua Agudio.Arrest warrants have also been issued for 23-year-old Edwin Islas-Cruz of Norristown, along with a fourth shooter that remains under investigation."There is no place for this kind of dangerous Wild West shootout in Norristown or anywhere in Montgomery County," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. "We will find the other two shooters and seek justice for the murder of an innocent bystander by prosecuting all four men."Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Islas-Cruz is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or call the Montgomery County Detectives' Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3638).