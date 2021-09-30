arrest

Montgomery County officials search for 2 additional shooters in Norristown homicide

Arrest warrants were issued for 23-year-old Edwin Islas-Cruz of Norristown, along with a fourth unknown shooter.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Officials search for 2 additional shooters in Norristown homicide

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County officials announced the arrests of two suspects Thursday involved in a homicide in Norristown on Saturday, September 18.

Brandon Darden, 25, and Joshua Agudio Jr., 20, both of Norristown, were charged with first-degree murder and other charges related to the shootout on the 600 block of Astor Street.

Officials say 51-year-old Barry Fields was shot and killed around 5:30 p.m. on the steps of his residence. The 911 caller reported hearing close to 20 shots fired.

Norristown police later found Fields dead at the scene in front of his residence.

Investigators later revealed that the two suspects, who pulled up in a Toyota Camry and began firing shots at a group of males in the area, were identified as Brandon Darden and Joshua Agudio.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for 23-year-old Edwin Islas-Cruz of Norristown, along with a fourth shooter that remains under investigation.

"There is no place for this kind of dangerous Wild West shootout in Norristown or anywhere in Montgomery County," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. "We will find the other two shooters and seek justice for the murder of an innocent bystander by prosecuting all four men."

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Islas-Cruz is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or call the Montgomery County Detectives' Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3638).

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norristown borougharrestsearchgun violenceshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Officer placed on administrative duty as arrest under investigation
Rep. Kevin Boyle arrested after violating protection from abuse order
2 charged in SEPTA bus shooting near City Hall
Man claimed to be victim in Tesla crash, proved wrong by car's camera
TOP STORIES
Community calls for Delco officers who fatally shot girl be fired
LA Clippers video assistant from South Jersey killed in crash
Would-be burglar found dead at South Jersey restaurant identified
New COVID bill proposed for US air travel ahead of holidays
Army vet from Philly catches gator in trash can
Crozer-Chester nurses say there's a staffing crisis at the hospital
Congress passes measure to avert government shutdown
Show More
Police ID man killed in I-295 crash; 13 others injured
Data shows concerning rise in suicide among Black teen girls
Vaccination deadline arrives for Philly school district employees
Phoenixville officials to launch new cameras to catch reckless drivers
Homicide suspect in custody following barricade in Hunting Park
More TOP STORIES News