Suspect wanted for allegedly killing ex-girlfriend in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Norristown, Pennsylvania are searching for a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while her three children were inside the home.It happened just before 4 p.m. on January 10 inside the apartment of 28-year-old Keishla Arroyo-Rodriguez.According to police, the victim's ex-boyfriend, 32-year-old Elvyn Almodovar Rodriguez, shot and killed the woman while she was in the bathroom.The victim's three children, ages 7, 3 and 5, were all inside the residence when she was killed.The 7-year-old daughter of the victim told police she saw the suspect walk into the apartment, go into the bathroom, and then she heard several bangs, authorities said.The child then reportedly looked under the bathroom door and called her father after she saw her mother lying on the floor.An autopsy found that Arroyo-Rodriguez died of a single gunshot to the head.Authorities say Arroyo-Rodriguez told her daughter's father that she'd been punched by Elvyn Almodovar Rodriguez just prior to the end of their relationship around Christmas.The suspect remains at large at this time."This murder of Keishla Arroyo-Rodriguez, a mother of small children, is a horrific ending to a domestic violence situation," said DA Steele. "We are asking the public to help us find Elvyn Rodriguez and bring him to justice."Anyone with information regarding this incident or Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or call the Montgomery County Detectives' Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3638).