Philadelphia police search for 2 suspects after crash, assault, shooting on North Broad St.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for two suspects who they believe crashed into, assaulted, and shot at a fellow driver.

On Feb. 26 at approximately 3:40 a.m., police said a 38-year-old man stopped his vehicle on North Broad Street after he was involved in a minor crash with the suspects' vehicle.

Police stated that after the victim pulled over, the two suspects exited their car and assaulted him. Then, one of the suspects pulled a gun from his waistband and shot at the victim as he drove away.

The victim was not injured during the incident, and the suspect car was last seen on surveillance video near Front and Berks streets.

Officers described the car as a red two-door coup, possibly an Infinity, with a sunroof and front-end damage.

One suspect was described as a man in his twenties, who is about 6' tall with a short-trimmed beard. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and was armed with a black handgun.

The second suspect, who police said was the driver, was also described as a man in his twenties who is about 6' tall. Police believe he is bald with a tattoo on the left side of his face. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans during the incident.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the two suspects or their vehicle. If you see these suspects, police said not to approach them but contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on the crime or these suspects are asked to call Detective Palumbo at 215-686-3047/48.

To submit an anonymous tip to PPD, call or text 215-686-8477 (TIPS). Or, you can send one anonymously online.