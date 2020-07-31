Massive fire ravages North Coventry Township, Pa. apartment building; at least 4 hurt

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6343802" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was overhead as a massive fire consumes Ashwood Apartments in North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania

NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least four people were rushed to the hospital after a multi-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building in North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania on Thursday night.The call came in around 7:30 p.m. for a fire at the Ashwood Apartments located on the 700 block of Worth Boulevard.Chopper 6 was over the scene as heavy flames engulfed most of the three-story apartment building.Action News has learned that at least four people were rushed to area hospitals. There is no immediate word on the conditions of the victims or if anyone else was injured.The cause of the fire is under investigation.