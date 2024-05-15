North Penn School District holds safety forum following attack of 7th grader

NORTH WALES, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Parents and community members came out to North Penn High School Tuesday night for a school safety forum.

The meeting comes after last month's violent attack that injured a 7th grader at Pennbrook Middle School.

Parents are concerned about the response, policies and accountability.

One by one people spoke up about concerns they have within the district.

"What's the end? What does it take to remove a student who is breaking rules, hurting kids repeatedly? Why are we allowing these repeated behaviors? I'll end there," questioned one parent Erin Blanc.

"Many students in our schools have behavior problems," said Dr. Todd Bauer, the superintendent of North Penn School District.

Parents questioned officials about an update on the district's safety enhancements over the years. Some parents wanted more answers regarding the assault.

Parents want to know if precautionary measures were taken at Pennbrook prior to the student walking in on day one.

Others asked how many other students are considered a threat in the district.

"I am not going to describe which students I consider to be a threat," explained Dr. Bauer.

The superintendent referred back to last month's virtual safe schools meeting regarding discrepancies on the matter and reiterated the judge's order in place.

"In this particular matter, there's a specific judge order that we cannot talk about the incident itself. I ask you to be respectful for that," said Dr. Bauer.

But parents kept bringing up repeated behavior issues their children are experiencing.

"I want to know my kids are safe and are going to come home the way I sent them there. I don't feel that," said one parent Kelly Karetsky.

"I don't disagree with anything I heard from you. Anything I say is going to sound like an excuse... We need to find a solution in between to make sure the environment is safe, clearly we have fallen short of that," Dr. Bauer said.

Stock and Leader has been identified as the third party investigating the attack. Additional details are expected to be revealed during a meeting on Thursday.