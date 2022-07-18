assault

Suspect sought for aggravated assault inside North Philadelphia store

One of the men went to his car and grabbed a handgun.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect sought for aggravated assault inside North Philadelphia store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Video taken inside a store in North Philadelphia captured a fight that took a dangerous turn.

Surveillance video shows two men arguing and then throwing punches at each other inside the business on the 1700 block of Allegheny Avenue back on July 7.

One of the men then went to his car and grabbed a handgun.

Police say he threatened to shoot the other man before taking off.

If you have any information you are asked to call police.

MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaassault
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASSAULT
Victim warning others after string of random attacks against women
Man previously arrested in Montco now linked to South Philly assaults
Man arrested in Montco assault may be linked to Philly crimes: Police
SEPTA offers reward after worker assaulted along Broad Street Line
TOP STORIES
Police release images of SEPTA rape suspect wearing NASA sweatshirt
Michigan man charged in I-295 shooting
SUV teetering on top of another car lands onto NYC firefighter's leg
2 dead after shootings a block apart in Mayfair
People around the region prepare for incoming heat wave
Crews free driver after crash on I-95 near Christiana Mall
Watch July 17 Inside Story | Will city's summer curfew curb violence?
Show More
Weekend gun violence: At least 18 shot in Philly, 6 dead
AccuWeather: Steamy & Stormy Start To The Week
Brandywine River Museum 2 new exhibits: Gatecrashers and Dawoud Bey
Florida high school shooter's death penalty trial begins
Man dies after accidental fall at Lincoln Financial Field
More TOP STORIES News