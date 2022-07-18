Suspect sought for aggravated assault inside North Philadelphia store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Video taken inside a store in North Philadelphia captured a fight that took a dangerous turn.Surveillance video shows two men arguing and then throwing punches at each other inside the business on the 1700 block of Allegheny Avenue back on July 7.One of the men then went to his car and grabbed a handgun.Police say he threatened to shoot the other man before taking off.If you have any information you are asked to call police.