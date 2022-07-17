fatal fall

Man dies after accidental fall during concert at Lincoln Financial Field

Officials say the man fell from an escalator.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A spokesperson for the Eagles has confirmed a person has died after an accidental fall at Lincoln Financial Field.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday night during a concert by singer The Weeknd.

Officials say a 32-year-old man was sitting on an escalator rail when he fell approximately 40 feet.

The victim was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Action News has reached out to The Weeknd for comment, but we have not yet heard back.
