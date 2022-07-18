philadelphia water department

Philadelphia resuming water shutoffs for first time in 2 years | What homeowners need to know

The level of payment delinquency that triggers a shutoff notice has been raised from $150 to $1,000.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly resuming water shutoffs for first time in 2 years

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Starting Monday, if you owe money on your water bill, Philadelphia could cut you off under certain circumstances.

The city will resume residential water shutoffs for the first time in two years.

However, there are new policies in place to make sure residents who cannot afford to pay will not lose service.

The level of payment delinquency that triggers a shutoff notice has been raised from $150 to $1,000.

Customers who are enrolled in assistance programs like the Tiered Assistance Program (TAP), which slowly clears water utility debt, are exempt from the shutoff.

Customers enrolled in the Senior Citizen Discount program and those who have applied for Customer Assistance are also exempt.

Residents with past-due water bills may also be eligible for grants from the new Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). More information can be found at dhs.pa.gov/waterhelp.

Homeowners may also find assistance through the Pennsylvania Homeowners Assistance Fund at pahaf.org.

Philadelphia water customers may also qualify for assistance and grants from the Utilities Emergency Service Funds program at uesfacts.org, or by calling (215) 814-6837.

Beginning July 20 and running through October 26, the Philadelphia Water Department will host online assistance clinics to support customers who need one-on-one help applying for affordability programs or payment agreements.

The clinics will take place on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenphiladelphiaphiladelphia water departmentwaterhomeownersconsumerbills
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA WATER DEPARTMENT
Water main break causes major disruptions in Center City
Some Philly residents getting their water turned off; PWD responds
'We'll just do it': South Philly neighbors frustrated over road repair
Dozens of water main breaks reported in Philadelphia
TOP STORIES
Weekend gun violence: At least 16 shot in Philly, 6 dead
Indiana mall shooting leaves 3 dead, witness killed gunman, police say
Eagles' Devon Allen DQ'd for leaving block too early in hurdles
Man dies after accidental fall at Lincoln Financial Field
Death investigation underway in Rehoboth Beach
Customer leaves $3,000 tip on $13 stromboli check
'No Shampoo Movement' takes over hair care TikTok
Show More
I-295 briefly shut down in Del. after reports of shots fired
Woman, 96, found dead in Roxborough; victim's son being questioned
AccuWeather: Humid Today, Late Day Downpours
Phillies select Justin Crawford in 1st round of 2022 MLB Draft
Uvalde report: 'Shortcomings and failures' before, during attack
More TOP STORIES News