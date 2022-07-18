Philadelphia resuming water shutoffs for first time in 2 years | What homeowners need to know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Starting Monday, if you owe money on your water bill, Philadelphia could cut you off under certain circumstances.
The city will resume residential water shutoffs for the first time in two years.
However, there are new policies in place to make sure residents who cannot afford to pay will not lose service.
The level of payment delinquency that triggers a shutoff notice has been raised from $150 to $1,000.
Customers who are enrolled in assistance programs like the Tiered Assistance Program (TAP), which slowly clears water utility debt, are exempt from the shutoff.
Customers enrolled in the Senior Citizen Discount program and those who have applied for Customer Assistance are also exempt.
Residents with past-due water bills may also be eligible for grants from the new Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). More information can be found at dhs.pa.gov/waterhelp.
Homeowners may also find assistance through the Pennsylvania Homeowners Assistance Fund at pahaf.org.
Philadelphia water customers may also qualify for assistance and grants from the Utilities Emergency Service Funds program at uesfacts.org, or by calling (215) 814-6837.
Beginning July 20 and running through October 26, the Philadelphia Water Department will host online assistance clinics to support customers who need one-on-one help applying for affordability programs or payment agreements.
The clinics will take place on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for more information.
