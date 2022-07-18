Customer leaves $3,000 tip on $13 stromboli check in Pennsylvania

Mariana Lambert serves up pies at Alfredo's Pizza Cafe.
Last month, she says a man named Eric Smith paid her a visit and ordered a stromboli.
Little did Lambert know, Smith was taking part in the social media trend called 'Tips for Jesus.'
He left a $3,000 tip for the waitress.
At first, Lambert nor her managers knew if the tip was real.
"We ran his card, and everything went through. We took his ID and took pictures of everything. They waited a little bit to make sure it was legit and went through, and it ended up being real," Lambert told WNEP.
Lambert says she is incredibly grateful and hopes to pay it forward to someone in the near future.