Lupita Nyong'o surprises 40 students with $10K scholarships at NAACP convention in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Oscar award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o surprised 40 students with a $10,000 scholarship each as part of the 113th NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The NAACP youth members received the scholarships on Sunday during the ACT-SO award ceremony.ACT-SO is a year-long program for high school students across the country that promotes their growth in subjects such as visual arts, business, performing and culinary arts."Since I was a child, I have always had big dreams, and my education has played a huge part in helping me realize them," said Nyong'o. "I've always loved learning and I believe that learners change the world."The scholarships were funded through a partnership with cosmetic brand Lancome."I am so thrilled to join Lancome, on behalf of their Write Her Future Scholarship Fund, to award this incredible group of women with these game-changing scholarships," said Nyong'o.