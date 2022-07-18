scholarship

Lupita Nyong'o surprises 40 students with $10K scholarships at NAACP convention in Atlantic City

"I've always loved learning and I believe that learners change the world," Nyong'o said.
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Oscar award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o surprised 40 students with a $10,000 scholarship each as part of the 113th NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The NAACP youth members received the scholarships on Sunday during the ACT-SO award ceremony.



ACT-SO is a year-long program for high school students across the country that promotes their growth in subjects such as visual arts, business, performing and culinary arts.

"Since I was a child, I have always had big dreams, and my education has played a huge part in helping me realize them," said Nyong'o. "I've always loved learning and I believe that learners change the world."



The scholarships were funded through a partnership with cosmetic brand Lancome.

"I am so thrilled to join Lancome, on behalf of their Write Her Future Scholarship Fund, to award this incredible group of women with these game-changing scholarships," said Nyong'o.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be speaking at the NAACP convention on Monday.
