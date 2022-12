Sources: Victim shot 12 times in deadly North Philly double shooting

Sources say a second male victim was shot in the head.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sources tell Action News two men were killed in a North Philadelphia shooting.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 20th street and Susquehanna Avenue.

Police were called to the scene for reports of several shots fired.

Sources say one man was shot at least 12 times. A second male victim was shot in the head.

Both died from their injuries.

Police have not made any arrests.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker