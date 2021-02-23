COVID-19 vaccine

Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opening in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The city will open a mass vaccine clinic in North Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The focus will be to provide the vaccine to those in traditionally underserved communities.

The clinic is located at the Martin Luther King Jr. Older Adult Center at 2101 Cecil B Moore Avenue.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health says it has committed to opening three clinics that can vaccinate up to 500 people each per day. These clinics will each ultimately run twice per week (once for first dose, once for second dose), resulting in up to 3,000 vaccinations administered per week.

This particular clinic will be held on Tuesdays until further notice.

A second clinic will be added at this site when those vaccinated need their second doses.

Message from City of Philadelphia:

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is providing COVID-19 vaccine to all Philadelphia residents. Unfortunately, there is not enough vaccine in the city right now for everyone who wants it. So the Health Department needs to make sure that people who are at the highest risk from COVID can get access to it first. Completing this form will let the Health Department know that you are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and make sure that people with the highest risk can get it first. If you cannot complete this form, please call the Health Department at (215) 685-5488 or email covid@phila.gov.
