Thousands get vaccinated at Black Doctors COVID Consortium 24-hour clinic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium's 24-hour clinic vaccinated thousands of people by early Saturday morning."There was no person who waited in line who did not get vaccinated," said Dr. Ala Stanford, the Philadelphia pediatric surgeon who was running the event at the Liacouras Center on Temple University's campus from noon Friday to noon Saturday.Stanford said more than 3,000 vaccines had been given out by Saturday morning and she was pleased with how things turned out "for the most part.""Lots of things we can tweak to make it better next time," Stanford said.The Vaxathon was vaccinating over 200 people an hour at its busiest, according to Standford."The tough part is when we started there were 1,000 people in line. It seemed like there were 1,000 people in line all day, no matter how fast we moved," Stanford said.Stanford is focusing on vaccinating the Black community, which she stresses makes up more than half of deaths related to COVID-19."It doesn't mean they don't have fear or trepidation. It doesn't mean that they have forgotten about atrocities of medicines, but they are focused on the here and now. The here and now is that one in two African Americans knows someone who died or who was very sick from coronavirus. This is hope," Stanford said.Clinic officials were surprised that the long lines remained in the late-night hours. At 4 a.m. Saturday, the line stretched down past 15th Street."I really thought during the late hours maybe 1 a.m., at least 4 a.m., that people weren't going to be out here, but they were, and so we had to deal with those cold temperatures and how to keep them warm," Stanford said.Some people in line said they waited more than nine hours to get the shot, but were willing to wait for it."When people are dedicated and determined, they're going to get this shot, then we are going to conquer COVID," said Mindy Washington of Germantown.Members of the Philadelphia Eagles staff along with mascot Swoop surprised the hundreds waiting in line early Saturday with Dunkin' coffee and hot chocolate.Stanford said the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium brought those waiting into the arena, separated and socially distanced. They had a separate space for seniors."Just being able to work with the Liacouras Center and have permission to really utilize all of the space that's here, that has helped, even this morning is better than yesterday," Stanford said.The group administered the Moderna vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment was necessary, but the event wasn't just for anyone.People must have been in Phases 1A and 1B for eligibility and live within certain zip codes.Phase 1B includes those who are 75 and older, along with people with medical conditions, first responders, as well as those who work in childcare, food services, public transit, retail and manufacturing.Stanford said she brought a sleeping bag with her. She said she was in attendance for the entirety of the 24-hour operation and witnessed the seemingly never-ending line."It tells me that people want to live. They see this as potentially saving their lives but also giving their livelihoods back. That's why so many people are here," Stanford said.The zip codes that were prioritized at the 24-hour clinic included: 19104, 19119, 19121, 19123, 19124, 19126, 19131, 19132, 19138, 19139, 19140, 19141, 19142, 19143, 19144, 19145, 19146, 19150, 19151, and 19153.The zip codes were approved by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, according to the consortium.The listed zip codes are areas of the city with the highest number of infections and deaths, but lowest rates of vaccinations, officials said.The consortium also said that teachers who live within the hardest hit zip codes were eligible to get vaccinated at the 24-hour event.Craig Mortimore of West Philadelphia was the first in line."It's about life. It will improve the quality of my life," said Mortimore.He got to the steps of the Liacouras Center at 4:45 a.m. Friday. With health issues and no other access to get a vaccine appointment, this was his best option.After receiving the shot, he could only describe the feeling as "Relief!"Those who received the vaccine will need to return for a second shot at a future event.