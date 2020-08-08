30-year-old male shot in North Philadelphia, listed in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 26th district police are investigating a shooting Friday. The shooting happened just around 9 p.m. on the 2100 block of N 8th Street.

Police say a 30-year-old male was shot twice in the torso.


The victim whose identity remains unknown was taken to Temple Hospital listed in critical condition.

The scene is currently being held by police. No weapon has been recovered.


No word of any arrests made at this time.
