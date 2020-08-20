Double shooting leaves one man dead; shot 21 times: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in the 22nd district are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and one woman injured in the city's Tioga section.The shooting happened just after 12:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Judson Street.Police say a male, approximately 50-years-old, was shot 21 times throughout the body.The second victim, a 65-year-old woman was shot one time in the right leg.The victims, whose identity remains unknown, were transported to Temple University Hospital. The man was pronounced dead and the woman remains in stable condition, police said.No weapon has been recovered. No arrest has been made at this time.