WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

3 teens shot in North Philadelphia; suspect wanted

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Tuesday, May 23, 2023 9:36PM
3 teens shot in North Philadelphia; suspect wanted
EMBED <>More Videos

According to police, an 18-year-old male, a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were all injured in the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured three teens on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. near Gratz and Diamond streets in North Philadelphia.

According to police, an 18-year-old male, a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were all injured in the shooting.

The victims were taken to Temple University Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW