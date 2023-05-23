3 teens shot in North Philadelphia; suspect wanted

According to police, an 18-year-old male, a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were all injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured three teens on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. near Gratz and Diamond streets in North Philadelphia.

The victims were taken to Temple University Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

