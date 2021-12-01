Man fatally shot inside parked car, collapses at friend's home in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man sitting in his parked car was shot and killed in North Philadelphia, police say.The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2100 block of Lambert Street.Police say someone shot at the 36-year-old man from across the street as he sat in the driver's seat of his Chrysler 300.At least 10 bullets pierced the windshield and hood of the vehicle.The man was shot in the head and multiple times in the chest, police say.The victim was able to get out of the vehicle and walk about 50 feet to a friend's house where he collapsed.Police responded to the shooting scene and discoverd the trail of blood leading to the home.The man was found lying unresponsive on the living room floor.Medics took the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police do not have a description of the shooter or a motive for the homicide.A witness who may have been with the victim before the shooting was being interviewed by detectives.Police say the man did not live in the neighborhood, but is a Philadelphia resident.