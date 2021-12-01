fatal shooting

Man fatally shot inside parked car, collapses at friend's home in North Philadelphia

At least 10 bullets pierced the windshield and hood of the vehicle.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man fatally shot inside parked car, collapses at friend's home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man sitting in his parked car was shot and killed in North Philadelphia, police say.

The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2100 block of Lambert Street.

Police say someone shot at the 36-year-old man from across the street as he sat in the driver's seat of his Chrysler 300.

At least 10 bullets pierced the windshield and hood of the vehicle.

The man was shot in the head and multiple times in the chest, police say.

The victim was able to get out of the vehicle and walk about 50 feet to a friend's house where he collapsed.

Police responded to the shooting scene and discoverd the trail of blood leading to the home.

The man was found lying unresponsive on the living room floor.

Medics took the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not have a description of the shooter or a motive for the homicide.

A witness who may have been with the victim before the shooting was being interviewed by detectives.

Police say the man did not live in the neighborhood, but is a Philadelphia resident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
Dad allegedly drove 14-year-old son to store to commit murder
Video shows suspects wanted in shooting at Philly gentlemen's club
5 dead, including gunman, after shooting spree in Denver area
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News