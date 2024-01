North Philadelphia shooting caught on camera; police search for suspect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are trying to identify a man wanted in a December 29 shooting in North Philadelphia.

According to police, surveillance cameras captured the moment a 33-year-old man was shot on North 8th Street.

Authorities said the suspect was last seen leaving the scene on North Darian Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to call police.

