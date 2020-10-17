Man shot, killed in North Philadelphia: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in North Philadelphia Friday night.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of North Marshall Street.

Police say a man was found shot in the head in a vehicle.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No word on any arrest being made at this time.
