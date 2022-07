A 32-year-old man was shot once in the head and multiple times throughout his body.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on the 1300 block of N. 17th Street.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was shot once in the head and multiple times throughout his body.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.