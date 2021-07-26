Teen killed, 2 men injured in shooting near Temple University

TUAlert: Shooting reported at 1700 block of N. 16th Street. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) July 26, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager has died following a triple shooting near Temple University's main campus in North Philadelphia.Police responded to two different crime scenes, which they believe are connected, around 3:10 a.m. Monday.Two people were shot on the 1700 block of North 16th Street. A third was shot on the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.A 15-year-old female was shot in the head, police say. She was taken to the hospital where she died a short time later. She has been identified as Sabria Gaymon of Philadelphia.Two male shooting victims, ages 28 and 20, are listed in stable condition.The shootings occurred just a block away from the 22nd/23rd police district headquarters.Temple police sent out an alert about the gunfire: "TUAlert: Shooting reported at 1700 block of N. 16th Street. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding."People in the area said there was a large party in the area at the time of the shooting."The crime rate around here is out of control," said Ternessa Huntley, who lives nearby. "Totally out of control. We need to do something about it.""Honestly, there's more to life than gun violence. Everybody, all they know is shoot, shoot, shoot," said Basim Rutledge of North Philadelphia. "I'm trying to get (my son) out of (this neighborhood) as soon as possible."People who live in the area say the solution to gun violence needs to involved police, Temple University and individual residents."All those in a trifecta would have a beneficial impact on the community," said Yahlil Lakwamb, of North Philadelphia.Police do not have a description of the suspects but said the shooters were an "unknown number of men" firing into the crowd.In their initial update, police had identified the fatal shooting as a woman, not a teenager. On Tuesday morning, Gaymon was identified as the victim.