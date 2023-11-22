Woman found dead with gunshot wound to the head on North Philadelphia sidewalk: police

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is dead after being shot in North Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 1900 block of N 7th Street around 5:30 a.m. When officers arrived, a woman was found unresponsive on the sidewalk next to a church with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

A spent shell casing from a semi-automatic weapon was found a few feet from where the woman was discovered.

The woman has not yet been identified and appears to be in her 30s or 40s, according to police.

"It's unusual. It's not one of our target areas - grid areas - where there is gun violence," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. " [ It's ] normally a very quiet area, a very quiet neighborhood, so it is unusual for someone to be shot - shot and killed at this area."

Officials said there are several businesses in the area with surveillance cameras.

There has been no word on any suspect(s) or a motive. Police are investigating.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker