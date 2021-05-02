Triple shooting leaves 3 men in critical condition in North Philadelphia: Police

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Triple shooting leaves 3 men in critical condition in North Philly: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left three men in critical condition in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened Saturday around 3 p.m. on the 2100 block of West Dauphin Street.

"I was in the house, and I heard boom, boom, boom," said Mark Clark, from North Philadelphia.

Surveillance video showed what appeared to be the white getaway car police said they have been looking for.

Officials say four people were spotted getting out of a vehicle. One person had a gun in hand.

About a minute later video showed one person get in the driver's seat and turn the corner.

About another minute went by, and people gathered around the scene. The video showed someone putting their hands over their head.

"I was sitting in bed, and I heard some loud noise," said James Jackson, from North Philadelphia.

Clark added, "I heard the gunfight going on, and I, unfortunately, I just prayed to God it wasn't nobody I know."

Police immediately arrived, carrying one of the men to a cruiser.

Officials say the three men shot are believed to be in their twenties.

One, was shot in the head, the other in the chest and back, and the third in the stomach.

All three victims, whose identities remain unknown, were taken to Temple University Hospital listed in critical condition.

Residents say they're fed up with the gunfire in the area.

"I knew it was coming sooner or later because they be hanging out here on the corners," said Clark.

Residents pointed out old bullet holes at homes on the block and an old memorial on a stoop where Saturday's shooting took place.

"I don't know why there are so many shootings. It's just crazy," said Jackson. "I don't see no ending to it."

When Action News asked police if they were shocked the shooting happened in broad daylight, they responded, "Not anymore, no, unfortunately," said captain Fred McQuiggan, with Philadelphia police.

There have been no weapons recovered or arrests made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiacrimegun violence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News