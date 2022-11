Water main break flooding North Philadelphia street

Chopper 6 over the scene showed water spraying from the ground.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A water main break in North Philadelphia has sent water gushing into the street.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1800 block of North 6th Street, about four blocks from Temple University's campus.

Traffic delays are expected in the area.

Action News is told there are reports of low water pressure on the block.

The water department has been called to the scene.