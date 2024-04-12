North Wildwood City Council considers beach tent ban

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Beach vacations down the Jersey Shore could be a lot different this summer as the city of North Wildwood considers the possibility of banning tents, certain umbrellas, canopies and cabanas on the beach.

Officials claim there's not much room left when high tide comes in due to erosion.

"We've had some serious issues with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection over the last couple years. Most recently, the good news is that the Governors office has been actively engaged in this," said Patrick Rosenello, mayor or North Wildwood.

He says North wildwood has not had a beach nourishment project done in over a decade.

"I think it's sort of, government moves at its own pace, and the ocean moves at its pace. And right now, the two aren't coordinating," Rosenello said.

The restrictions would be lifted if a replenishment project is approved.

The city council has already passed the ordinance but a second reading is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7.

If approved, beachgoers will only be allowed the traditional chairs and up to 8-feet of umbrella space.