1 killed in crash in Philadelphia's Tacony section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A deadly car crash is under investigation Friday in the city's Tacony section. The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. on the 4500 block of Knorr Street.

Police say a male driver lost control of his car and hit another parked vehicle. Firefighters helped pull the victim out of the car, officials say.

He was then transported to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

There is no word yet on what may have caused him to lose control of the vehicle.
