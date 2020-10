EMBED >More News Videos Traffic was backed up for miles after police said a pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles on the Northeast Extention of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Thursday morning.

Officials said a pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Thursday morning.It happened around 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes just past the Quakertown exit.Police said the man who was struck is critically injured and medics and rescue crews are at the scene.All northbound lanes were are closed for approximately 5 hours as police investigated the incident.Motorists were advised to avoid the area as there were major traffic delays.