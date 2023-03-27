Police investigate shooting at apartment complex in Northeast Philadelphia

Sources tell Action News that four males were breaking into cars in the area when two people started shooting at them.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Northeast Philadelphia.

According to police, officers were called to the scene of the Joshua House apartments on the 2600 block of Welsh Road at 3 a.m. Monday.

Sources tell Action News that four males were breaking into cars in the area when two people started shooting at them.

The two shooters were licensed permit holders, sources said.

Police have connected the shooting to a shooting victim who showed up at Nazareth Hospital around the same time.

That person was shot three times and was listed in critical condition.

Sources said three people have been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

