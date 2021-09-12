motorcycle accident

Motorcycle rider critically injured in Northeast Philadelphia collision

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Northeast Philadelphia are investigating a motorcycle crash that seriously injured the rider.

The man was traveling along Knights Road when he collided with a car traveling from Kane Road around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The other driver was not injured.

Police are still investigating.
