Man dies in motorcycle crash on Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park.

The man was riding eastbound on Kelly Drive near Fountain Green just after 1 a.m.

Police say the motorcyclist hit a curb at a high rate of speed and was thrown off the road.

The 51-year-old man identified by police as James Wilson Marable, died at the scene.

Kelly drive was closed overnight, but has since reopened.

The investigation remains active and ongoing with the Crash Investigation Division.