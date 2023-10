Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Rhawnhurst

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a car in the city's Rhawnhurst neighborhood.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Solly and Bradford streets.

The other car involved in the crash was left lying on its side on the front lawn of a home.

Police say the 25-year-old motorcyclist was thrown about 50 feet from his bike.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.