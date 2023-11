Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Frankford

Investigators say a motorcycle crashed into a car.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a crash in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Wakeling Street around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The biker was taken to the hospital, but that person's condition remains unknown.